MPCB asks Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Power to cut down production by 50% to curb Mumbai air pollution

In response to increasing worries about the escalating air pollution levels in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued directives to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Tata Power, and a selection of other companies, requesting a 50 percent reduction in their production as a measure to mitigate pollution.

In its press statement on Wednesday, the MPCB said it gave this instruction in the notices issued on October 27 to the HPCL, Tata Power, Aegis Logistics at Mahul and Sealord Containers Ltd at Ambapada located in Trombay area of Mumbai. The MPCB also forfeited the bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakh of Aegis Logistics and Rs 5 lakh of Sealord Containers, it said.

In a parallel development, a notice was dispatched to Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) located in Chembur on Wednesday, accompanied by stringent guidelines. The board has further taken the decision to shut down two ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants within the city. The action comes in the wake of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s issuance of the standard operating procedures to the companies 10 days ago.

The civic body’s air pollution mitigation plan stated that the MPCB would monitor emissions from industries such as Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), HPCL, RCF, Tata Power and others in nearby MIDCs daily for one month and take punitive action against those failing to comply.