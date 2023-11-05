MPCB shuts CEAT Tyres plants in Mumbai for violating norms

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued ‘closure notices’ to city-based units of CEAT Tyres and a Deonar-based ready-mix cement (RMC) plant of JSW Green Cement for flouting air pollution norms prescribed by the pollution control body.MPCB also ordered respective agencies to cut water and power supply to the company. Apart from the shutdown notice, the company’s bank guarantee of ₹25 lakh was also seized. MPCB joint director (air) V M Motghare confirmed the move.

The notices were sent by MPCB under Section 31A of the Air (Pollution and Control of Prevention) Act, 1981 — according to this section, the authorities can issue notices pertaining to closure of operation of any entity or industry and can also order discontinuation of supply of electricity and water to them in case they are found to be flouting air pollution and dust mitigation rules.Besides taking action against these two plants, MPCB has also issued guidelines to various other units including that of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers, Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Power’s thermal station, Agis Logistics and Sealord Containers. It has directed the units of these firms to follow the environmental norms. It has further directed Agis and Sealord to curtail their production by 50 per cent and also forfeited their bank guarantee (submitted to MPCB) by a significant margin.