MPSC Announces Forest Service Main Examination Results, Interview Dates to Be Published Separately

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced the results of the Maharashtra Forest Service Main Examination on its official website. The exam was held on May 10, 11, and from May 13 to 15. As per the official notice, candidates provisionally shortlisted for the interview round will be called for the next stage after verifying their eligibility through original certificates. The Commission clarified that any false or incorrect information or failure to present required documents during verification may result in the cancellation of a candidate’s application at any stage.

The MPSC has also invited applications from candidates seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Those wishing to apply must do so online, using the prescribed format, within ten days from the date their marks statement becomes available in their candidate profile. The Commission emphasized that requests beyond this period will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to carefully check their results and follow all instructions mentioned in the notification to avoid disqualification or delay in further procedures.

According to the circular, the detailed interview schedule for candidates declared eligible based on the written exam results will be released separately on the official MPSC website — www.mpsc.gov.in. The Commission has urged candidates to regularly visit the portal for updates regarding interview dates and further instructions. The Maharashtra Forest Service examination is a key recruitment process for various posts in the state’s forest department, attracting hundreds of aspirants each year aiming for positions in the state’s environmental and wildlife management services.