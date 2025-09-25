MPSC Exam 2025 Postponed? Maharashtra Public Service Commission Prelims Scheduled for September 28 Likely to Be Deferred Amid Floods

Several districts of Maharashtra have been reeling under floods caused by heavy rainfall over the past few days. In light of this, students and parents have requested the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to postpone its preliminary examination, which is scheduled for September 28, 2025.

The torrential rains have devastated large parts of the state, with Marathwada being among the worst affected. Thousands of acres of farmland have been destroyed, and the death of livestock has further worsened the economic situation of farmers. Considering these circumstances, students have requested MPSC to defer the examination until conditions improve.

Libraries in many regions have been shut due to waterlogging, and study materials have been damaged. Road and rail traffic have also been severely affected, with major roads and bridges closed.

Students preparing for the MPSC Exam 2025, especially those in cities such as Mumbai and Pune, are often allotted centres in other districts. With transport services disrupted, it has become difficult for candidates to reach their examination centres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms across the state from 26 September 2025. It is learned that holding the exam under such conditions may prevent many students from reaching their centres on time, potentially causing them to miss the test.

However, there is no official notification or order from the Maharashtra Public Service Commission relating to the postponement of the upcoming examinations.