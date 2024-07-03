MSCE Pune 5th & 8th Scholarship Result 2024 Declared: Kolhapur Achieves High Scores, Piyush Patil and Siddhesh Ambekar Among Top Performers

July 3, 2024

Kolhapur: The State Examination Council has recently announced the final results for the Class 5 and Class 8 on Tuesday, 2nd July. In the district, Bhudargad, Radhanagari, and Kagal talukas have maintained their top positions in these examinations. Meanwhile, 19% of the students in the state merit list are from Kolhapur district.

In the Class 5 examination, Piyush Sambhaji Patil of Vidya Mandir Khamkarwadi Middle School and Siddhesh Shailesh Ambekar of Central School Tarale Khurd secured 96.6443% marks and stood second in the state.

The Maharashtra State Board of Examinations conducted these examinations on February 18, 2024. The results were released on the board's website on Tuesday.

In the Class 5 scholarship rural category, there are 121 students in the state merit list, out of which 28 students are from Kolhapur district. In the Class 5 scholarship urban category, there are 113 students in the state merit list, out of which 16 students are from Kolhapur district.

In the Class 8 rural state merit list, there are 102 students, while 26 students from the district are included in it. In theClass 8 urban state merit list, there are 102 students, out of which 13 students are from Kolhapur district.

Thus, out of the 438 students in the state merit list, 83 students, i.e., 19% students are from Kolhapur district alone. The state percentage of the fifth-grade scholarship result is 24.11, while the percentage of Kolhapur district is 38.96. The state percentage for eighth grade is 15.23, while the district's percentage is 26.71%.

Top Students in Kolhapur District for Pre-Primary and Secondary Scholarship Exams

Class 5: 

ankSchoolStudentMarksPercentage
2V.M. KhamkarwadiPiyush Sambhaji Patil96.644396.64%
2Central School Tarale KhurdSiddhesh Shailesh Ambekar96.644396.64%
5P. B. Patil High School MudalShivam Sachin Kudale95.302095.30%
5V.M. Sonali VaradDhanaji Patil95.302095.30%
5V. M. MhakveAradhya Uttam Patil95.302095.30%
6V.M. SonaliSwaranjali Ramesh Karval94.630994.63%
6V.M. NandoliSwara Chandrakanth Patil94.630994.63%
8Kanya V.M. UtturChinmayi Sachin Thorvat93.959793.96%
8V.M. MhakveAradhya Sanjay Patil93.959793.96%
11V.M. GudewadiSwarup Indrajit Tonpe92.617492.62%
11V. M. MhakveGyaneshwari Pandurang Patil92.617492.62%

Class 8:

RankSchoolStudentMarksPercentage
6P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, MudalAtharv Devanand Hasbe91.333391.33%
6P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, MudalRohit Mahesh Patil91.333391.33%
6Parvati Shankar Vidyalaya, UtturAnushka Sunil Pote91.333391.33%
9Kadsiddheshwar High School, KaneriShreya Tatyaosa Mali90.000090.00%
9P. B. Patil VidyalayaRajvardhan Satapa Patil90.000090.00%
9Palashivne VidyalayaSmita Suhas Redek90.000090.00%
11Chhatrapati Shivaji High School, MahagaonAayushya Satuppa Fadke89.333389.33%
13P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, MudalDhiraj Rajendra Desai88.666788.67%
13P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, MudalSoumya Sagar Tondle88.666788.67%
15SVPMS Vidyalaya, SolankurVaishnavi Nitin Nichit88.000088.00%
