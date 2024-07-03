MSCE Pune 5th & 8th Scholarship Result 2024 Declared: Kolhapur Achieves High Scores, Piyush Patil and Siddhesh Ambekar Among Top Performers

Kolhapur: The State Examination Council has recently announced the final results for the Class 5 and Class 8 on Tuesday, 2nd July. In the district, Bhudargad, Radhanagari, and Kagal talukas have maintained their top positions in these examinations. Meanwhile, 19% of the students in the state merit list are from Kolhapur district.

In the Class 5 examination, Piyush Sambhaji Patil of Vidya Mandir Khamkarwadi Middle School and Siddhesh Shailesh Ambekar of Central School Tarale Khurd secured 96.6443% marks and stood second in the state.

The Maharashtra State Board of Examinations conducted these examinations on February 18, 2024. The results were released on the board's website on Tuesday.

In the Class 5 scholarship rural category, there are 121 students in the state merit list, out of which 28 students are from Kolhapur district. In the Class 5 scholarship urban category, there are 113 students in the state merit list, out of which 16 students are from Kolhapur district.

In the Class 8 rural state merit list, there are 102 students, while 26 students from the district are included in it. In theClass 8 urban state merit list, there are 102 students, out of which 13 students are from Kolhapur district.

Thus, out of the 438 students in the state merit list, 83 students, i.e., 19% students are from Kolhapur district alone. The state percentage of the fifth-grade scholarship result is 24.11, while the percentage of Kolhapur district is 38.96. The state percentage for eighth grade is 15.23, while the district's percentage is 26.71%.

Top Students in Kolhapur District for Pre-Primary and Secondary Scholarship Exams

Class 5:

ank School Student Marks Percentage 2 V.M. Khamkarwadi Piyush Sambhaji Patil 96.6443 96.64% 2 Central School Tarale Khurd Siddhesh Shailesh Ambekar 96.6443 96.64% 5 P. B. Patil High School Mudal Shivam Sachin Kudale 95.3020 95.30% 5 V.M. Sonali Varad Dhanaji Patil 95.3020 95.30% 5 V. M. Mhakve Aradhya Uttam Patil 95.3020 95.30% 6 V.M. Sonali Swaranjali Ramesh Karval 94.6309 94.63% 6 V.M. Nandoli Swara Chandrakanth Patil 94.6309 94.63% 8 Kanya V.M. Uttur Chinmayi Sachin Thorvat 93.9597 93.96% 8 V.M. Mhakve Aradhya Sanjay Patil 93.9597 93.96% 11 V.M. Gudewadi Swarup Indrajit Tonpe 92.6174 92.62% 11 V. M. Mhakve Gyaneshwari Pandurang Patil 92.6174 92.62%

Class 8: