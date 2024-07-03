MSCE Pune 5th & 8th Scholarship Result 2024 Declared: Kolhapur Achieves High Scores, Piyush Patil and Siddhesh Ambekar Among Top Performers
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2024 05:07 PM2024-07-03T17:07:49+5:302024-07-03T17:14:44+5:30
Kolhapur: The State Examination Council has recently announced the final results for the Class 5 and Class 8 on Tuesday, 2nd July. In the district, Bhudargad, Radhanagari, and Kagal talukas have maintained their top positions in these examinations. Meanwhile, 19% of the students in the state merit list are from Kolhapur district.
In the Class 5 examination, Piyush Sambhaji Patil of Vidya Mandir Khamkarwadi Middle School and Siddhesh Shailesh Ambekar of Central School Tarale Khurd secured 96.6443% marks and stood second in the state.
The Maharashtra State Board of Examinations conducted these examinations on February 18, 2024. The results were released on the board's website on Tuesday.
In the Class 5 scholarship rural category, there are 121 students in the state merit list, out of which 28 students are from Kolhapur district. In the Class 5 scholarship urban category, there are 113 students in the state merit list, out of which 16 students are from Kolhapur district.
In the Class 8 rural state merit list, there are 102 students, while 26 students from the district are included in it. In theClass 8 urban state merit list, there are 102 students, out of which 13 students are from Kolhapur district.
Thus, out of the 438 students in the state merit list, 83 students, i.e., 19% students are from Kolhapur district alone. The state percentage of the fifth-grade scholarship result is 24.11, while the percentage of Kolhapur district is 38.96. The state percentage for eighth grade is 15.23, while the district's percentage is 26.71%.
Top Students in Kolhapur District for Pre-Primary and Secondary Scholarship Exams
Class 5:
|ank
|School
|Student
|Marks
|Percentage
|2
|V.M. Khamkarwadi
|Piyush Sambhaji Patil
|96.6443
|96.64%
|2
|Central School Tarale Khurd
|Siddhesh Shailesh Ambekar
|96.6443
|96.64%
|5
|P. B. Patil High School Mudal
|Shivam Sachin Kudale
|95.3020
|95.30%
|5
|V.M. Sonali Varad
|Dhanaji Patil
|95.3020
|95.30%
|5
|V. M. Mhakve
|Aradhya Uttam Patil
|95.3020
|95.30%
|6
|V.M. Sonali
|Swaranjali Ramesh Karval
|94.6309
|94.63%
|6
|V.M. Nandoli
|Swara Chandrakanth Patil
|94.6309
|94.63%
|8
|Kanya V.M. Uttur
|Chinmayi Sachin Thorvat
|93.9597
|93.96%
|8
|V.M. Mhakve
|Aradhya Sanjay Patil
|93.9597
|93.96%
|11
|V.M. Gudewadi
|Swarup Indrajit Tonpe
|92.6174
|92.62%
|11
|V. M. Mhakve
|Gyaneshwari Pandurang Patil
|92.6174
|92.62%
Class 8:
|Rank
|School
|Student
|Marks
|Percentage
|6
|P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, Mudal
|Atharv Devanand Hasbe
|91.3333
|91.33%
|6
|P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, Mudal
|Rohit Mahesh Patil
|91.3333
|91.33%
|6
|Parvati Shankar Vidyalaya, Uttur
|Anushka Sunil Pote
|91.3333
|91.33%
|9
|Kadsiddheshwar High School, Kaneri
|Shreya Tatyaosa Mali
|90.0000
|90.00%
|9
|P. B. Patil Vidyalaya
|Rajvardhan Satapa Patil
|90.0000
|90.00%
|9
|Palashivne Vidyalaya
|Smita Suhas Redek
|90.0000
|90.00%
|11
|Chhatrapati Shivaji High School, Mahagaon
|Aayushya Satuppa Fadke
|89.3333
|89.33%
|13
|P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, Mudal
|Dhiraj Rajendra Desai
|88.6667
|88.67%
|13
|P. B. Patil Vidyalaya, Mudal
|Soumya Sagar Tondle
|88.6667
|88.67%
|15
|SVPMS Vidyalaya, Solankur
|Vaishnavi Nitin Nichit
|88.0000
|88.00%