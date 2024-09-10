MSEDCL Launches 'Urja' Chatbot for Easy Access to Electricity Services on Website and Mobile App

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has introduced the 'Urja' chatbot as a user-friendly digital tool for accessing information about electricity services and managing them from home. Available on both their website and mobile app, this AI-powered chatbot supports communication in English and Marathi, aiming to enhance convenience for electricity consumers.

Customers can use the 'Urja' chatbot to inquire about a range of MSEDCL services and register complaints. Developed by the Department of Information and Technology, 'Urja' is designed to assist users with questions related to customer services across domestic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors. This AI-driven chatbot is accessible 24/7 on the MSEDCL website and mobile app at www.mahadiscom.in.

For information about power services, 'Urja' provides comprehensive details online. Customers can access specific service information directly through the chatbot, which offers updates on power outages, electricity bills, and other issues. Additionally, 'Urja' facilitates access to MSEDCL's 24x7 toll-free number, SMS number, email, and missed call services for submitting complaints.

Direct Assistance for Electricity Consumers

The 'Urja' chatbot is designed to offer direct support to electricity consumers in various ways. It assists with obtaining new electricity connections, paying bills quickly, registering mobile numbers and emails, handling online payments for various charges, recording meter readings, registering for go-green initiatives, tracking electricity consumption, and calculating bills.

No Need to Visit Offices for Complaints

Customers no longer need to visit offices to access electricity services or register complaints. By registering their mobile numbers, they can now communicate directly with MSEDCL through the 'Urja' chatbot by entering their mobile or customer number.

The 'Urja' chatbot offers a state-of-the-art digital communication platform designed to streamline customer service. Bharat Pawar, Chief Public Relations Officer at MAHAVITARAN, encourages consumers to utilize this advanced facility for information, complaints, and issues related to electricity services.