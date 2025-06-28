MSEDCL Revises Power Tariff: Price Reduced for Low-Consumption Mahavitaran Consumers; Check New Rates

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, also known as Mahavitaran, will implement new electricity rates from next Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The revised tariff, compared to 2024-25, includes adjustments where unit rates for certain categories have been reduced, but fixed charges have increased. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) issued the updated tariff order on June 25, 2025.

According to the MSEDC, the power tariff announced covers the current year 2024-25 and will be effective for 2025-26. The new tariff sheet details revised fixed charges, unit rates, power transmission rates, and other charges.

The fixed charge for customers below the poverty line remains unchanged at Rs 34 per month. However, unit rates for this category have been reduced from Rs 1.74 to Rs 1.48. Domestic users consuming more than 100 units will now pay Rs 130 instead of ₹128 as the fixed charge, and commercial users will pay between Rs 520 and Rs 525 instead of Rs 517.

A comparison of the existing and new tariff sheets shows increases in fixed charges across several categories:

Domestic: Rs 128 → Rs 130

Commercial: Rs 517 → Rs 520-Rs 525

Public Water Pumps: Rs 129-Rs 194 → Rs 140-Rs 200

Industries: Rs 583 → Rs 600

Streetlights: Rs 142 → Rs 150

Government Use: Rs 427 → Rs 450

Private Public Service: Rs 464 → Rs 500

For electric vehicle charging stations, the rate will increase from Rs 8.47 per unit to Rs 9.10 per unit starting next Tuesday.

Revised per-unit rates include:

Up to 100 units: Rs 5.74 instead of Rs 6.32

101 to 300 units: Rs 12.57 instead of Rs 12.23

Above 500 units: Rs 19.15 instead of Rs 18.93

For commercial users, rates will be:

Rs 10.37 instead of Rs 10.46 for 20 kW

Rs 14.22 instead of Rs 15.38 for 50 kW

For industries:

Rs 7.86 instead of Rs 7.85 for 20 kW

Rs 9.15 instead of Rs 9.14 for 20 kW

For gram panchayats, municipal corporations, and government public use: Rs 8.51 instead of Rs 8.57

Sanjay Shete, President of the Kolhapur Chamber of Commerce, said, “The revised tariff sheet clearly shows a hidden rate hike. It’s being falsely reported that rates have been reduced. Every month, consumers’ pockets will be hit as electricity prices go up.”

However, Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahavitaran, stated, “The tariff cut will be applicable for power consumers in the state from July 1, 2025. Power tariff has been reduced for all sections in the current financial year. For the next five years, electricity prices will continue to decline every year.”