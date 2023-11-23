MSHRC directs Maha govt to pay Rs 2 lakh each to 5 animal rights activists assaulted by cop

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has instructed the state government to compensate five animal activists with Rs 2 lakh each. This decision comes in response to what the commission deemed a "blatant violation of their human rights" following their alleged assault at a police lockup in Nanded in February of this year.

The commission in February took suo motu cognisance of the case where a police officer in Nanded allegedly assaulted some youth for stopping vehicles carrying smuggled cows. The commission in its November 9 order, passed by its chairperson retired Justice K K Tated and member M A Sayed, said it has no hesitation to hold that the victims’ human rights right to live with dignity and honour have been blatantly breached on account of the illegal and perverse action by the erring police officer. Such illegal action naturally entitles the victims to compensation for their humiliation and turmoil, it said.



In its order, the commission stated that the actions of the police officer, who treated the victims in an inhumane manner, cannot be justified, considering that he is supposed to be the protector and guardian of the law. The commission has instructed the additional chief secretary of the Maharashtra government to adhere to the order within a month. Additionally, it has directed the additional chief secretary to request the state director general of police to formulate guidelines addressing police brutality and the abuse of powers.

The commission noted that while an FIR was later lodged against the errant police officer and departmental inquiry initiated, it was of the firm opinion that a case under the Protection of Human Rights Act has been made out. The basic and prime reason for such conclusion is the fact that the victims were bashed up by the erring police officer concerned which has resulted in disciplinary action against him as well as further action against him in accordance with law, the panel said. The very act of bringing the victims to the police station, asking them to remove their clothes and bashing them up must have resulted in great humiliation to them as such an incident very conveniently comes within the four corners of the term harassment, it said.