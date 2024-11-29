MSRTC Employees to Receive Their Delayed Diwali Bonus Of ₹6,000 Today

The Maharashtra State Transport (ST) Corporation’s Board of Directors has decided to grant a Diwali bonus of ₹6,000 to employees, with the amount being credited to their accounts today, Friday. The approval for this gift was given on October 31. However, due to the Model Code of Conduct and delays in fund allocation by the state government, the employees will receive this amount only after Diwali. Since the corporation had to bear the cost of the Diwali gift from its own funds, the state government was expected to provide financial support. However, the government’s continuous reluctance to release the necessary funds has led to an additional burden of ₹52 crore on the ST Corporation, according to Shri Rang Barge, General Secretary of the ST Employees' Union.

The Diwali gift was intended for all employees and officers, and the ST administration had submitted a proposal to the government for ₹52 crore on October 15, before the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. Despite repeated requests, government officials cited the code as the reason for the delay. Now that the code has ended, the government has instructed the ST administration to distribute the Diwali gift immediately but has also made it clear that it will not provide the required funds to the corporation. This, Barge claims, is a betrayal of the ST Corporation.

Currently, the ST Corporation is facing financial difficulties, with salaries barely being paid and provident fund contributions deducted but not deposited into the trust. The corporation is also struggling with a total debt of ₹2,900 crore. Barge has expressed disappointment, stating that if the government still refuses to provide the Diwali gift amount, despite the completion of the election process, it would be unfortunate. He urged the government to fulfill its promise and strengthen the ST Corporation, rather than making empty assurances.