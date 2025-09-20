MSRTC Recruitment 2025: ST Bus to Hire 17,450 Contractual Drivers and Assistants for 8,000 New Buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had announced that it will launch 8,000 new buses to operate upcoming ST buses. MSRTC has launched a recruitment drive for 17,450 driver and assistant posts on a contractual basis. MSRTC hiring will begin with the tender process starting on October 2, 2025. According to the Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, through this recruitment drive, thousands of unemployed youth in the state will gain employment and earn a minimum salary of Rs 30,000.

The decision was taken in the 300th Board of Directors meeting of the MSRTC. As per the information, the online process to hire driver assistants on a contractual basis for a period of three years. The recruitment will be held across six regional divisions of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Pune-Nashik Highway: Gas Leak Triggers Panic and Traffic Disruption Near Narayangaon Bypass.

Recruited candidates will receive around Rs 30,000 per month. Minister Sarnaik expressed confidence that the availability of this manpower will ensure uninterrupted, safe and quality bus services for passengers as the number of buses increases.

Earlier, the state government had decided to fill vacant posts in the state police force, but the recruitment process had been delayed for several months, which had erupted in anger among candidates. However, following cabinet approval, the process will now gain momentum.