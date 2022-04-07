MSRTC strike: Resume work till April 22, Bombay HC issues new date for ST employees

The Bombay High Court has given a final ultimatum to ST employees who have been on strike for six months. The date for employees to join the service has been extended to April 22. The Bombay High Court has recently issued these instructions.

Earlier the court had given instructions to the state government to take action as per the law if the employees on strike of ST Corporation do not return to work by April 15. However, if the workers are ready to end the strike and return to work, then let them return without fear of action, 'the Bombay High Court has clarified.

After the state government refused to merge the corporation, the ST employees had turned their attention to the hearing in the High Court. However, the High Court has also instructed the employees of strict action if they do not return to work by April 22. The court also clarified that the government is free to take action if the workers do not resume to work.