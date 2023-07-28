MSRTC suspends engineer after bus roof incident draws attention

In a swift response to a viral video showing a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus with a broken roof, authorities took action to ensure passenger safety. An engineer from the repair workshop was suspended on Thursday after the video emerged, displaying a portion of the bus roof flying in the air during a journey to Gadchiroli. The incident raised concerns about passenger safety and risked tarnishing the image of MSRTC.

To prevent such hazards in the future, MSRTC issued directives to all of its 250 depots statewide. Under the new guidelines, any bus found to have technical defects, damages, or requiring urgent repairs will not be allowed to leave the depot, and passengers will not be permitted to travel in such buses until they are deemed safe.

MSRTC, with its vast fleet of over 14,000 buses, plays a crucial role in providing transportation services to approximately 55 lakh passengers daily. The suspension of the engineer and the implementation of these safety measures are aimed at safeguarding the lives of the passengers who rely on the state road transport corporation for their daily commutes.