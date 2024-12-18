MSRTC to Launch 1,300 New Buses in Maharashtra from January 2025 for Passengers

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to enhance its transportation network by introducing 1,300 new buses into its fleet starting January 1, 2025. MSRTC Chairman and State Minister Bharat Gogawale described the initiative as a “New Year’s gift” for the people of Maharashtra. “These newly inducted buses are a special New Year’s offering for Maharashtra’s common people who rely on 'Lal Pari' services,” said Gogawale, referring to the popular nickname for MSRTC buses. He emphasized that the project was the result of two years of persistent efforts aimed at expanding and modernizing the state’s public transportation system.

The allocation plan includes approximately 450 buses dedicated to major routes such as Nashik-Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur-Amravati, and the Mumbai-Pune corridor. “This strategic move will strengthen connectivity across key regions in Maharashtra,” an official statement from MSRTC confirmed. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, MSRTC operated a fleet of around 18,500 buses, of which 15,500 were actively serving nearly 65 lakh passengers daily. However, aging vehicles and a shortage of replacements forced the reduction of its operational fleet to 14,500 buses, lowering daily passenger numbers to 54 lakh.

The addition of the new buses aims to reverse this decline, with MSRTC anticipating a significant operational boost. “With the induction of these buses, MSRTC expects to overcome previous losses and move toward profitability,” the statement highlighted. Passengers from economically weaker sections are likely to benefit the most, as increased availability of buses will reduce travel costs and ensure safer, more comfortable journeys. MSRTC’s initiative reflects its commitment to enhancing public transport services and supporting Maharashtra's transportation infrastructure.

