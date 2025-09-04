MSRTC to Save ₹63 Lakh Monthly as Maharashtra Waives EV Toll

The Maharashtra government’s decision to waive toll fees for electric vehicles on major routes, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Atal Setu, is set to bring significant financial relief to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The state-run e-Shivneri buses, which previously had to pay nearly ₹2 lakh daily in toll charges, will now be exempt. This move will save MSRTC around ₹63 lakh every month, creating much-needed operational relief. The waiver not only benefits the corporation but also promotes a cleaner and more sustainable public transportation system across Maharashtra.

To encourage the use of electric vehicles and support the growing EV industry in the state, the government announced toll exemption from August 21 onwards. The notification specifies that all electric vehicles, including passenger cars and buses, will no longer have to pay tolls at plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg, and Atal Setu. The government expects this measure to push more citizens toward adopting EVs, while also lowering operational costs for state and private transport operators. This decision is seen as a crucial step toward reducing vehicular emissions and promoting green mobility.

The Pune-Mumbai belt is one of the busiest routes for electric vehicles, and the toll exemption is expected to provide the maximum benefit in this corridor. MSRTC operates the largest number of e-buses between Pune and Mumbai, which earlier incurred heavy toll costs daily. With the exemption, the corporation will save lakhs of rupees that were being spent on toll charges. These savings can potentially be redirected toward better passenger services, maintenance, and expanding the electric bus fleet, ensuring more sustainable growth in Maharashtra’s public transport system.

Currently, 48 e-Shivneri buses operate daily from Pune to Mumbai covering destinations like Dadar, Thane, Borivali, and Mantralaya. An equal number of buses also operate from Mumbai to Pune. Collectively, these buses make over 250 trips each day via the expressway, requiring payments at Urse and Khalapur toll plazas. On average, Pune-departing buses paid ₹99,404 daily in tolls, and Mumbai-departing buses paid an equal amount. In addition, certain routes like Pune Station to Mantralaya and Swargate to Mantralaya required crossing the Atal Setu, adding extra toll costs. These expenses will now be eliminated.

With the implementation of this policy, MSRTC is expected to save lakhs of rupees every single day, improving its financial position considerably. While Pune’s e-bus operations benefit greatly from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Atal Setu exemption, the Samruddhi Mahamarg currently has no e-buses in service. Hence, the immediate benefit of the policy is limited to the Mumbai-Pune route. However, as the state expands its electric bus fleet in the future, the savings on toll costs across other expressways will multiply, further supporting the state’s mission of sustainable and cost-effective transportation.