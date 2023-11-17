MSRTC’s Pune division nets Rs 1.5 crore profit in single-day on 'Bhaubeej'

On Bhau Beej (November 15), the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) achieved a noteworthy milestone by raking in ₹1.5 crore in revenue. This single-day collection stands as the highest since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhau Beej, marking the culmination of Diwali celebrations, traditionally prompts increased travel within the MSRTC network, as brothers and sisters exchange visits to celebrate the festival. To accommodate the anticipated surge in Diwali travel, the administration strategically deployed an additional 515 buses, contributing to the Pune division's robust capacity during the festive rush.

In the days leading up to Bhau Beej, substantial collections were also recorded, with ₹1.33 crore on November 10, ₹1.36 crore on November 11, and ₹1.13 crore on November 12 (Lakshmi Pujan), as per reports.

The " Amrut Senior Citizen Scheme" provides free travel to seniors above 75 years of age, and the "Mahila Samman Yojana" offers a 50% discount on ticket prices. The implementation of these and various other schemes has resulted in significant revenue for MSRTC.

Despite insufficient buses, manpower shortages, and a lack of materials and facilities in the mechanical department, MSRTC bus is reaching every nook and corner of the district and the state. Overcoming these difficulties, the administration attributes the revenue to the employees of the mechanical department, drivers, conductors, and other departments.

“Due to grants provided by the government under various schemes, the Pune division on Bhaubija has earned an income of Rs 1.5 crore in a day. As many as 1.67 lakh passengers have travelled in 800 buses from 13 depots in the Pune division. In the coming days, new buses will be available at the bus depot,” Kailas Patil, the divisional controller of Pune said.