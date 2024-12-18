Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana: Over 3.5 Lakh Senior Citizens Benefit, 2 Lakh Applications Denied
December 18, 2024
Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana has benefitted around 3.5 lakh senior citizens by directly distributing Rs 3,000 to their savings accounts. The highest participation has been recorded in the Pune and Nagpur divisions. So far, over 18 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, with more than 13 lakh approved and approximately 2 lakh disqualified. Kolhapur district tops the list of beneficiaries, with 35,987 senior citizens benefiting from the initiative.
State Receives Over 18 Lakh Applications for Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana
The state has received a total of 18,73,694 applications for the Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana. Of these, 13,67,375 applications have been approved, while 1,05,702 have been disqualified, according to the Social Welfare Department. Additionally, 3,617 applications are still pending with district and municipal level committees for approval. Details of 11,92,758 applications have been uploaded to the portal. The benefits are being provided to the applicants after successful Aadhaar linking.
Highest Number of Beneficiaries in Pune Division
Pune division leads with the highest number of beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana, totaling 69,866. It is closely followed by Nagpur division with 69,861 beneficiaries. Other divisions include Mumbai with 35,510 beneficiaries, Nashik with 43,912, and Amravati with 53,000 beneficiaries.
District-Wise Beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana
Mumbai City: 234
Mumbai Suburbs: 1,208
Thane: 3,992
Palghar: 2,685
Raigad: 8,353
Ratnagiri: 6,991
Sindhudurg: 12,047
Nashik: 7,606
Dhule: 5,606
Nandurbar: 4,431
Jalgaon: 12,926
Ahilyanagar: 13,343
Pune: 10,283
Sangli: 6,467
Satara: 11,262
Solapur: 5,876
Kolhapur: 35,987
Amravati: 11,981
Buldhana: 13,004
Akola: 11,193
Washim: 5,452
Yavatmal: 11,431
Nagpur: 11,343
Wardha: 7,904
Bhandara: 12,634
Gondia: 13,291
Chandrapur: 11,632
Gadchiroli: 13,057
Sambhajinagar: 4,730
Beed: 11,333
Parbhani: 12,624
Latur: 12,904
Nanded: 10,824
Dharashiv: 11,835