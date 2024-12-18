Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana: Over 3.5 Lakh Senior Citizens Benefit, 2 Lakh Applications Denied

Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana has benefitted around 3.5 lakh senior citizens by directly distributing Rs 3,000 to their savings accounts. The highest participation has been recorded in the Pune and Nagpur divisions. So far, over 18 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, with more than 13 lakh approved and approximately 2 lakh disqualified. Kolhapur district tops the list of beneficiaries, with 35,987 senior citizens benefiting from the initiative.

State Receives Over 18 Lakh Applications for Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana

The state has received a total of 18,73,694 applications for the Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana. Of these, 13,67,375 applications have been approved, while 1,05,702 have been disqualified, according to the Social Welfare Department. Additionally, 3,617 applications are still pending with district and municipal level committees for approval. Details of 11,92,758 applications have been uploaded to the portal. The benefits are being provided to the applicants after successful Aadhaar linking.

Highest Number of Beneficiaries in Pune Division

Pune division leads with the highest number of beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana, totaling 69,866. It is closely followed by Nagpur division with 69,861 beneficiaries. Other divisions include Mumbai with 35,510 beneficiaries, Nashik with 43,912, and Amravati with 53,000 beneficiaries.

District-Wise Beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana

Mumbai City: 234

Mumbai Suburbs: 1,208

Thane: 3,992

Palghar: 2,685

Raigad: 8,353

Ratnagiri: 6,991

Sindhudurg: 12,047

Nashik: 7,606

Dhule: 5,606

Nandurbar: 4,431

Jalgaon: 12,926

Ahilyanagar: 13,343

Pune: 10,283

Sangli: 6,467

Satara: 11,262

Solapur: 5,876

Kolhapur: 35,987

Amravati: 11,981

Buldhana: 13,004

Akola: 11,193

Washim: 5,452

Yavatmal: 11,431

Nagpur: 11,343

Wardha: 7,904

Bhandara: 12,634

Gondia: 13,291

Chandrapur: 11,632

Gadchiroli: 13,057

Sambhajinagar: 4,730

Beed: 11,333

Parbhani: 12,624

Latur: 12,904

Nanded: 10,824

Dharashiv: 11,835