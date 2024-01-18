Mulund Land Key to Housing Dharavi's Ineligible Residents, State Urges BMC to Allocate

As Dharavi's massive redevelopment project gears up, the Maharashtra government has requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allocate two land parcels in Mulund for constructing rental housing for residents not eligible for free homes under the project.

In a letter dated January 10 to the Urban Development Department and BMC, the state's housing department directed the transfer of a 46-acre land parcel and an additional 18 acres of Mulund octroi land to Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL). This move adheres to a State Support Agreement where the government agreed to facilitate land acquisition for the project.

DRPPL, a joint venture between Adani Group and the state government, would utilize the land to build rental housing for an estimated 3-4 lakh individuals deemed ineligible for the project's free housing component.

BMC Chief I S Chahal declined immediate comment, stating he was yet to receive the official communication. The proposed allocation, however, raises questions about feasibility and potential impact on Mulund residents.