Mulund: Old Man Falls Victim to Fraudulent Call Impersonating Lucknow Police, Loses Over 5 Lakhs

Fraudulent call pretending to be from Lucknow police, threatened a 70-year-old man from Mulund that they would complain of Money Laundering. Before any inquiry, they forced the old man to transfer 5 lakhs 67 thousand rupees online.

This old man is living in Mulund area, He retired from an oil company as a chief manager in 2013. His daughter is studying in Canada. On March 26, a woman called him and said she was speaking from a telecom company in Delhi. The call pretended to be transferred to the Lucknow Police Station saying that there was a money laundering transaction.

A person, claiming to be a police inspector, inquired about the transactions in the account, stating that fraudulent amounts had been deposited in the account. Obtained bank account information, saying verifying account. Forced to transfer account amount for security gaining trust. He asked to send 5 lakh 67 thousand rupees in different transactions.

He also trusted and sent the money as he promised to resend the money after completion of the inquiry. After a few days, the accused refused to send the money back. As soon as he realized that this was a fraud, he rushed to the police. Accordingly, the police have registered a case of cheating.