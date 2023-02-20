Pakistan: 14 killed, 46 injured after bus overturns on Lahore-Islamabad motorway

At least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed while 46 others were injured on Sunday night after a bus overturned on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Pakistan's Kallar Kahar, Dawn newspaper reported.

The bus which hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track, veered off the road due to a tyre burst, while the wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad, according to the police.

Motorway police spokesperson Ayesha told Dawn that 13 wounded persons are in critical condition. "All of them have been moved to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad."

The spokesperson said that 49 people were aboard the bus and the police were suspecting negligence by the driver as the reason for the accident and further investigations were underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his sorrow over the accident and condoled the families of the deceased.

He directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those injured and prayed for their speedy recovery, Dawn newspaper reported.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor