Doda land subsidence: NGT constitutes committee headed by J-K Chief Secy

Taking the suo moto cognizance of a media report stating damage in structures in Doda District, The National Green Tribunal has ordered for the constitution of a joint committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to suggest remedial measures and prevent environmental damage.

A media report stated damages in 21 structures in the Doda District of Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tribunal said, "this is a matter of concern, calling for stringent preventive and remedial measures inter alia to regulate the locations and nature of constructions in the interest of the safety of the inhabitants."

The tribunal on the basis of a media report noted that the earth started slipping and caused damage to most of the houses in the area which has led to the displacement of inhabitants. A geological survey of the area is underway to ascertain the causes of the incident.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on February 17, 2023, stated that the Committee may suggest remedial measures to prevent environmental damage in the light of carrying capacity, hydro-geology studies, geo-morphological studies and also covering other allied and incidental issues.

The bench has directed the constitution of a joint Committee to be headed by Chief Secretary, J-K. Other members will be Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dehradun, Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalaya and Environment, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, Prof JS Rawat, Kumaon University, Almora, Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bangalore, CPCB and ACS Environment, J-K who will act as a nodal agency for coordination and compliance. ACS, Environment will provide for travel and logistics for members to the extent necessary.

Recently, several families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the authorities also declared unsafe a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri, 35 kilometres from Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway, said the J&K administration.

Earlier, the Tribunal had constituted a committee of concerned departments and experts to suggest remedial measures in relation to fragile areas in the Himalayan region and other places including Shimla, Kasauli, Manali, McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh and Aravali hills in Rajasthan.

The Tribunal had constituted a committee of concerned departments and experts to suggest remedial measures to deal with the situation based on which the Tribunal can consider directions under Section 15 of the NGT Act, 2010.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor