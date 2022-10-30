Mumbai: 1 dead, 2 injured after balcony collapses in Trombay

A four-year-old boy died while two others were injured when a portion of a second-floor balcony collapsed in the Trombay area here on Saturday evening, a civic official said.The incident took place at Datta Nagar slum, Cheetah Camp, around 6.45 pm, he said.

A part of the balcony of a ground-plus-two storeys structure suddenly gave way, he said. The injured were rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared Pranav Ashok Mane (4) as 'brought dead'.An eight-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were undergoing treatment and their condition was stable, the official added.