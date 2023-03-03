Mumbai: 1 dead after bus and tempo collide on Western Express Highway

A bus and tempo collided each other on the Vakola bridge of the Western Express Highway. Driver of the tempo died on the spot. Bus driver is absconding, no serious injuries to passengers of the bus, said Manoj shinde, Police Inspector, Vakola police station.

The passengers in the bus were employees of the Cathay Pacific Airlines who were travelling to Hotel Taj Land's End. As soon as the bus reached the Vakola Bridge, the tempo and the bus collided head on.

Following the accident, there was a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway. Police are currently probing the incident further.