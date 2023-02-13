Mumbai: 1 killed, after fire breaks out in Malad slum

A massive fire broke out in a slum near Kurar Village in Malad. The fire was reported at around 11 am today. As per reports, a 12-year-old boy has died in the incident.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared it as a Level 2 fire. The fire is confined to 50-100 hutments, as per BMC official. The reason for the fire or the number of causalities are yet to be ascertained.

According to the official, eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were sent to the spot. Two hose lines were in operation to control the blaze, the official said.

