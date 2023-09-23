Mumbai: 1,034 idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganpati festival

At least 1,034 idols were immersed at beaches and in artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Saturday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Up until 3 pm, a total of eight Sarvajanik Ganeshas, 910 household idols, and 116 Gauri idols were immersed in the city, and fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported during the immersion process. Among the 1,034 idols, 449 of them were immersed in artificial ponds that had been established by the civic body, as stated by the official.

The Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements and stationed police personnel at every immersion spot in the city, while the traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the immersion processions.