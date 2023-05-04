Mumbai: 13-year-old boy falls to death in elevator shaft

After the building's elevator stopped, a 13-year-old boy named Himanshu Kanojia struggled to get out, but unfortunately fell to his death from the sixth floor into the elevator shaft in Kalyan. Himanshu had gone to deliver clothes that his father had ironed for customers when the incident occurred.

Himanshu Kanojia's father runs a laundry business in Gandhari area of Kalyan West. Himanshu had gone to the Riddhi Siddhi building on Wednesday night to deliver the clothes that his father had ironed for the customers.

After delivering clothes to customers on the fourth floor of the Riddhi Siddhi building, Himanshu boarded the building's elevator to reach the sixth floor. However, when the elevator stopped, he was unable to figure out how to exit it. In the process of trying to get out, he accidentally fell down the elevator shaft from the sixth floor and died.