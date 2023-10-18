Mumbai: 17-year-old boy drowns in sea near Mahim



A 17-year-old boy is believed to have gone missing and is feared to have drowned in the Arabian Sea near the suburban area of Mahim on Wednesday, as reported by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC was alerted about the incident at approximately 1:50 pm, and they quickly responded to the scene.

BMC said that as per preliminary information, Piyush Oberoi (17) has been drowned and that a search operation is underway. Further details are awaited.