Mumbai: 195 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations

As many as 195 Govindas (participants in the Dahi Handi) were hurt during the celebration of Janmashtami in Mumbai, and several of them have been admitted to hospitals, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

BMC said that out of 195 Govindas, 18 were admitted to the hospital while 177 others were discharged. The injured revellers were taken to various medical facilities, including KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, ST George Hospital, Nair Hospital, Bombay Hospital and Cooper Hospital.

