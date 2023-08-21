Mumbai: 2 injured after 19-year-old rams Mercedes into car on sea link

On the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, a 19-year-old college student allegedly crashed his Mercedes into another vehicle, inflicting two injuries. The incident took place on Sunday morning following which the accused, identified as Jay Bansode, was arrested, the official from Worli police station said



The accused, a resident of adjoining Thane district's Bhayander, was operating a vehicle owned by a relative. Bansode left the scene after the incident, but the police apprehended him using the car's licence plate, the official claimed.

The accused was not drunk at the time of incident, the official said, adding the offending car has been seized. On the basis of primary information, Bansode were arrested and booked on charges of rash and negligent driving and other legal provisions, he said.

The injured persons, identified as Deepak Kasturi and Anjali Agarwal, were recuperating in a hospital and were out of danger, the official said.