Mumbai: 2 injured after fire breaks out in residential building

A fire broke out in an 11-storey residential building located in suburban Ghatkopar (East) on Thursday afternoon, resulting in minor burn injuries to two individuals, one of whom was a woman, as confirmed by civic officials. The blaze originated in a flat on the fourth floor of the Sahyadri building in the Pantnagar area of the suburb around 1:15 pm.

Fire brigade personnel doused the flames in an operation lasting about 30 minutes, he said. The blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture and clothes in the fourth floor flat, stated the official.

Two people, a 37-year-old man and a woman aged 36, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, the official said. On Wednesday, a fire had erupted in a 14-storey residential tower in Tilak Nagar, located close to Ghatkopar in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, but no one was injured.