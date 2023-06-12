Mumbai: 2 rescued, 6 drown off at Juhu Chowpatty

Cyclone Biperjoy, which is roaring in the Arabian Sea, has taken a severe form. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the Saurashtra Kutch coast in Gujarat. The effect of this is visible on the coasts of Konkan and Mumbai.

In an unfortunate incident, Six people drowned in the sea at Juhu Beach. Out of 6 people, 2 were rescued by public members and four people are still missing. Search operation is in progress, informed BMC. This incident happened around 5:30 in the evening. Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials, police personnel, medical personnel have participated in the rescue operation as soon as they got the information about this incident.

Several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra received rains on Sunday night, an IMD official said. Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state also witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased bringing rains to the western parts of the state. Mumbai also started witnessing high tide waves on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. Some trees fell in parts of Mumbai due to gusty winds, said a civic official.