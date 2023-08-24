Mumbai: 23-year-old Pillion rider falls from bike, crushed to death under wheels of mini bus

On the Western Express Highway in the Mumbai district of Kandivali, a 23-year-old pillion rider lost control of the motorcycle and was fatally crushed under the wheels of a minibus.

Police have detained the biker after the CCTV footage revealed that the two-wheeler entered the wrong lane of the highway due to which the pillion rider lost his balance, an official said. The deceased, identified as Utkarsh Sharma, was a resident of Kranti Nagar in Kandivali.

The official said the biker would be arrested after police registered a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, he added.