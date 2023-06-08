Mumbai: 32-Year-old woman killed, chops body into pieces by live-in Partner

In a incident akin to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a 56-year-old man was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body, the police officials said.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat. As per the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed.

Residents told the police that Sahani was seen feeding stray dogs in the locality over the past two to three days-something that he had never done in the past. Police suspect he may have fed some of the body parts to the strays. They are also ascertaining if body parts were flushed down the drain.

