Mumbai: 57-year-old Railway employee found dead near Andheri

On Thursday afternoon, the body of a 57-year-old motorman was found on the tracks of a local train in Andheri. A note found next to his body led the police to believe it was a suicide. According to reports, the deceased was depressed and had been on sick leave for a few days.

According to the Government Railway Police, the deceased, named Rakesh Gaud, was run over by a local train travelling to Borivali on Thursday at about 12.45 p.m. between Andheri and Vile Parle. Due to the incident, the train was halted from 12.46 p.m. to 12.58 p.m.

The police found a suicide note next to the body, which read, "I do not blame anyone for this," along with his wife’s phone number. "We confirmed the suicide, then contacted the family and handed over the body," said senior police inspector Yogesh Devare of Andheri GRP.

"The reason for the suicide and other aspects of the case are being investigated," the senior inspector added.