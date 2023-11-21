Mumbai: 584 km of roads being washed to curb air pollution

A total of 584 kilometres of roads in 24 administrative wards of Mumbai are being regularly washed and cleaned to control dust as part of efforts to curb air pollution, the civic body said on Monday. These roads, which are more than 60 feet in width, include the Western and Eastern Express Highways, the Eastern Freeway, SV Road, Bandra to Santacruz West Link Road, LBS Road, among others, additional commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release.

The BMC has accelerated various measures to control dust that causes air pollution in the city, and under this, cleaning and washing of roads of more than 60 feet width and footpaths is being done, the release said.“A total of 121 water tankers, sludge de-watering, firex tankers, micro water sprayers and other equipment are being used for these works along with appointment of trained manpower. Water from recycled and local sources is being used. Care is being taken to ensure drinking water is not wasted,” the release said. Meanwhile, at 7:05pm on Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai was a ‘moderate’ 117, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)