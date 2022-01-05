Mumbai: 61 resident doctors test COVID-19 positive at JJ Hospital

At least, 61 resident doctors have found to be positive for COVID-19 at JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors told news agency ANI.

After the doctors tested positive for covid-19, there is said to be shortage of doctors. The number of doctors getting infected for the virus will surely affect patient care, said President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the total tally to 67,30,494. The total death toll mounted to 1,41,573 with 20 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state are now 66,308.While the recovery rate in the state stands at 96.86 per cent, the case fatality rate is now 2.1 per cent. The capital city of Mumbai registered 10,606 infections and two deaths. The country’s financial capital now has a total of 8,16,965 cases. A day ago, it had logged 7,928 new Covid cases.