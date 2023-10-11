Mumbai: 7/11 train blasts acquitted accused Wahid Sheikh keeps NIA officials waiting for 6 hrs during raid in PFI-linked case

During a raid conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a case related to the Popular Front of India (PFI), the NIA team had to wait outside the residence of a man in suburban Vikhroli. This individual had previously faced accusations in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case. He did not open the door for more than six hours, as reported by an official.

NIA's action was part of its raids conducted at several locations in six states against the banned PFI in connection with a case related to creating a disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar last year, officials said. An NIA team along with that of the Mumbai police reached the residence of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, who was earlier accused in the 7/11 train blasts case, located inside a chawl at Parksite in Vikhroli around 5 am. But Shaikh did not open the door for more than six hours and kept the officials waiting outside, the official said.

From inside the house, Shaikh demanded a search warrant from the NIA, he said, adding that he opened the door around 11.15 am after his lawyer and some local social activists reached the spot, he said. NIA team then entered his residence and started their inquiry in connection with the PFI-related case, the official said. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside Shaikh’s residence, he said.

They want to enter my house, also broke one door and damaged the CCTV camera of my house. They are not showing any documents to me pertaining to the case or any FIR, he claimed. I have locked myself and my family members inside the residence for the last three hours, my wife and daughter are unwell. I have made a complaint with the police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard, he added.