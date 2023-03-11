Mumbai: 8 hour block on Western Railway from tomorrow due to Gokhale Bridge dismantling work

Western Railway has announced an eight-hour block to remove the steel girder for dismantling the Gokhale bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri.

The major Block will be taken on 5th line and Platform No. 9 line from 21.30 hrs to 05.30 hrs and from 00.10 hrs to 04.40 hrs on Platform No. 4 line, up slow, down and up fast lines on the intervening night of Saturday (March 11) from 9.30 pm to 5.30 am on Sunday (March 12).

As per a statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, the block period from 00.10 hrs to 04.40 hrs, scheduled up local services will run upto Goregaon station only. Local train commuters can travel from Goregaon to Churchgate via Harbour Line/UP Slow line, since extra services will originate from Platform No. 1 and 2 at Goregaon station.

Last UP Fast service from Virar-Churchgate will depart from Virar at 23.15 hrs to reach Churchgate at 00.42 hrs. Last UP Slow service from Vasai Road-Andheri will depart from Vasai Road at 23.15 hrs to reach Andheri at 00.04 hrs. Last UP Slow service from Borivali-Churchgate will depart from Borivali at 23.34 hrs to reach Churchgate at 00.39 hrs.

Meanwhile, long-distance train Avadh Express (Baruani-Bandra terminus) (Train no.19038) will be terminated at Borivali on Friday. Okha-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express (Train no.22946) will be regulated for 30 minutes at Borivali station on Saturday. Bhuj-Bandra terminus Superfast AC Express (train no.22904) will be regulated at Borivali station for 15 minutes on Saturday.