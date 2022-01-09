Mumbai: 96% of patients in ICU have not taken covid vaccine

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 96% of the patients admitted to the intensive care unit in Mumbai have not received any dose of corona vaccine. In the city suburbs, 1900 patients admitted in 186 hospitals are being treated on oxygen beds and they have not been vaccinated. The municipality also said that corona or delta, omicron infection has not reached the intensive care unit. This means that if vaccinated, a mild infection or asymptomatic patient are been found, the municipality said.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has warned that if the number of patients admitted to the hospital increases and the need for oxygen increases, the lockdown will be imposed immediately. Although the number of active patients in the city suburbs has crossed the 90,000 mark, only 10 metric tonnes of oxygen is required at present, the municipality said.