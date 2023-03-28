Mumbai: Accused in Worli jogger accident case appeals for bail in sessions court

Sumer Merchant, who was arrested for hitting and killing tech CEO Rajalakshmi Vijay while jogging, has appealed for bail at the sessions court after his initial bail plea was rejected by the city magistrate court.

In his bail plea before the magistrate, he had said that the incident happened at a blind spot and he had not seen the victim.

He had further said that he is not liable to be charged under more stringent provisions of culpable homicide as it was at the maximum, an offence of negligence causing death. Along with the prosecution, the victim’s husband had opposed his plea before the magistrate.