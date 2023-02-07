Mumbai: Adivasis stage protest against deforestation in Bandra

A demonstration organised by the Kashtakari Shetkari Sanghata drew around 1,500 Adivasis from 27 padas in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and nearby areas. On Monday, members of the Adivasi community from over 200 tribal villages gathered near the suburban collector's office in Bandra East to voice their concerns and draw attention to their plight.

The protest, mostly made up of women and children, was a show of unity and determination as the Adivasis demanded that land-related issues be resolved and caste certificates be issued. Another serious problem, the effects of deforestation, was brought to the forefront as protesters spoke about the impact it had on their homes and livelihood sources.

The protest began at 10 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. after the protest leaders met with authorities. The authorities informed the protesters that their demands were being considered, and Vitthal Lad, the Sanghatana head, handed over a list of demands to the suburban collector. The tribals hope that the authorities will keep their word on the assurance given for the caste certificates and that the government will set up registration camps in their padas.

Last year, members of the Adivasi community and the 'Save Aarey' movement protested, demanding that the government recognise tribal padas as villages and provide essential services. Under the Forest Rights Act, the tribals also sought recognition for the lands they had occupied for generations.