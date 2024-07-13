Mumbai-Agra Highway Accident: Four Killed in Head-On Collision Between Truck and Breeza Car

A tragic accident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra highway on Thursday night, July 12, resulting in the deaths of four people in a car. The incident happened around 10:30 PM when an Eicher truck, transporting chicken manure from Nashik to Adgaon, collided head-on with a Breeza car.

The truck driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control after one of the truck's tires burst. The vehicle crossed the divider and entered the opposite lane, crashing into the Breeza car (MH 05 DH 9367) traveling from Adgaon to Nashik. The impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed, leading to the fatal outcome for all its occupants.