Mumbai air hostess murder accused commits suicide in Andheri police lockup

In a shocking development, Vikram Atval, the 40-year-old accused in the murder of a 24-year-old air hostess in Andheri, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Andheri police station's lockup on Friday.

Atval reportedly used his own clothes to die by suicide. The 40-year-old accused who was arrested on Monday (September 4) for killing the air hostess by slitting her neck at her apartment in Andheri was presented in Andheri local court on Tuesday by the police. During the trial, the accused, Vikram Atval, a housekeeper and a resident of Tunga Village in Chandivali, Powai, reportedly confessed that he intended to rape the victim but it was not successful as she overpowered him physically. After hearing the matter, the court remanded the accused to police custody for three days.