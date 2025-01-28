Mumbai Air Pollution: Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Panel to Consider Ban on Petrol and Diesel Vehicles in City

In response to the worsening air quality in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has established a seven-member committee to evaluate the feasibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMA). The committee, chaired by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, has been tasked with examining the situation and submitting a detailed report within three months, as outlined in a government resolution issued on January 22.

The committee will include key officials such as the state's transport commissioner, Mumbai's joint police commissioner (traffic), managing director of Mahanagar Gas Limited, project manager of Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran), president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the joint transport commissioner (enforcement-1), who will serve as the member secretary. The panel is also authorized to include additional experts in the field and seek their feedback as part of the study.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) encompasses the city of Mumbai as well as surrounding areas in Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. The move to form this committee comes after the Bombay High Court raised serious concerns during a Public Interest Litigation hearing on January 9. The court noted that traffic congestion and rising pollution were significantly impacting the quality of life, the environment, and the sustainability of the city. It highlighted that vehicular emissions were a major contributor to Mumbai's deteriorating air quality and stressed that existing measures to control vehicle numbers and pollution were insufficient. In light of these concerns, the court urged the state government to form a committee to explore whether it would be feasible to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles in favor of CNG and electric alternatives. The court emphasized the need for an in-depth study to assess the potential for such a transition and its implications for the city's future.

Additionally, the Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to expedite measures to reduce pollution from businesses. Specifically, it ordered city bakeries using wood and coal for fuel to convert to gas or other green fuels within six months, rather than the previously set one-year deadline. The court also stipulated that no new bakeries or similar businesses using coal or wood would be granted licenses unless they complied with the condition to use only eco-friendly fuels. Furthermore, it directed the civic body and MPCB to install pollution indicators at construction sites to monitor emissions. This comprehensive approach aims to address the growing environmental challenges facing Mumbai and improve air quality in the city.