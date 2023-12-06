Mumbai air quality in ‘moderate’ category, overall AQI at 136 - Details inside

Mumbai, India's financial capital, woke up to a 'moderate' air quality level on Monday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 136 at 11 am, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The city, however, a thin layer of smog in the atmosphere.

According to SAFAR, specific areas in Mumbai displayed varying AQI readings. Worli recorded an AQI of 96, while Borivali's AQI reached 137. Colaba experienced a slightly higher AQI at 167. Bhandup and Malad registered AQI levels in the 'moderate' category, standing at 127 and 122, respectively.

For reference, the AQI categorization considers values between 0 and 50 as 'good,' 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 as 'severe.'

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted clear, sunny skies in the city and suburbs this morning. The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs would continue to experience sunny conditions into the afternoon and evening. The temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range between 21°C to 26°C. The morning temperature in Mumbai on Wednesday was recorded at 25.2°C, with humidity at 78%.

Meanwhile Pune experienced a temperature of 26°C at 11:00 AM, accompanied by 63% humidity. Pune's current AQI falls under the 'moderate ' category, with an overall AQI of 130 at the same time. Here is a snapshot of AQI levels in various areas of Pune: - Shivajinagar: Moderate – 131, Bhosari: moderate- 104, Kothrud: satisfactory – 91, Hadapsar: moderate – 112, Pashan: Satisfactory - 100 - Katraj: Good – 47, Nigadi: moderate – 116, Alandi: moderate – 103.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions based on their respective local conditions.