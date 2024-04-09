Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 8.1 kg Gold Worth Rs 4.81 Crore in 12 Cases; Six Arrested for Smuggling

Mumbai: Customs officials seized a total of 8 kg 10 grams of gold in 12 cases on April 6 and 7. The price of this gold in the international market is 4 crores 81 lakh rupees. Six people have been arrested during this action.

Also Read | Mumbai: 60 Thousand Travelers Found Traveling Without Tickets in AC Local Trains, Rs 2 Crore Fine Collected



Cases of gold smuggling at the Mumbai airport are increasing steadily. The officials of the Customs Department received information that some migrants coming from abroad were smuggling gold. Accordingly, officers outside the concerned aircraft detected and arrested the smugglers.

Burglars Prepared Hidden Compartments in Bags and Clothing for Stashing Gold