Mumbai Airport issues new travel rules: International travellers advised to reach 3.5hrs earlier

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport released a travel advisory on Twitter to ensure smooth movement at the airport. The airport officials have requested all passengers travelling to international destinations to arrived at least 3.5 hours early before their boarding time while domestic travellers have been advised to arrived at least 2.5 hours prior to their boarding time.

The advisory was also shared on their official Twitter handle."Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is already seeing a surge in passenger volume with the onset of the festive season, and the numbers are expected to further rise in the coming weeks. We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel related formalities and mandatory security protocols," their advisory read. They further added, "Passengers travelling internationally are advised to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to their scheduled flight. Travellers taking domestic flights are requested to reach the designated Terminal at least 2.5 hours in advance."