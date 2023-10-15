Mumbai airport to remain shut on October 17 from 11am-5pm. Here’s why

The two runways at Mumbai Airport, also known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), will remain closed for six hours on October 17. During this period, there will be no flight operations. The maintenance work of both runways at Mumbai Airport will be undertaken between 11 am and 5 pm on October 17, Tuesday, the airport operator earlier said in a statement."As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours," as per the statement.

The statement further read, “CSMIA in co-operation with all key stakeholders has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from passengers. "This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. According to the authorities, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance. The Mumbai airport is one of the busiest airports in the country for domestic as well as international flights