Mumbai: Newborn Girl Found Alive Dumped in Open Gutter in Malad, Rescued (Video)

A shocking incident unfolded near Jitendra Road in Malad West when a local worker named Santosh Makvana noticed screaming and movement inside a gunny bag in a drain. He thought they must be dog puppies thrown by someone inhuman. He immediately called the JAMF helpline for help. Upon their arrival, it was discovered that it wasn't puppies but a newborn girl.

It appeared that this girl was just born, as the umbilical cord was still attached, along with a heavy stone thrown to drown and kill. Despite her ordeal, the baby exhibited remarkable resilience, earning her the name 'Jeevika.' Her health gradually improved in the days following her rescue, a testament to her strong survival instinct.

Dr. Nandini Kulkarni, an animal activist, praised Jeevika's determination and commended the timely intervention of the NGO and the hospital. She urged the police to investigate the abandonment and emphasized the need for accountability. "Hats off to Jeevika for not giving up. From the rescue video, which is being circulated among animal activists, it is clear that she's a newborn, abandoned hours after her birth," said Dr. Nandini Kulkarni to an English daily.

Animal activists expressed gratitude to the Jivdaya Abhiyan Malad Foundation for their swift action in rescuing the child. An activist said that people should also think before snatching kittens and puppies from their mothers and carelessly dumping them anywhere. The activist termed this act as painful, besides being a serious crime against humanity.