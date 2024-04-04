Mumbai: Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Services Delay Due to Technical Snag Amid Heavy Rush

Mumbai: Metro services on Mumbai's Metro-1 (Andheri Ghatkopar Metro 1) line are running late due to a technical snag. The metro schedule has been disrupted during peak hours, causing huge congestion at stations and causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Andheri-Ghatkopar line is a very important service for commuters. Since the service is connected to Andheri station of Western Railway, a large number of passengers travel from Andheri to Ghatkopar in the morning hours. With many corporate offices in Chakla, Sakinaka, and Marol, there is a huge rush of employees for the Metro in the morning hours. Metro services are running late by 20 to 25 minutes due to a technical problem in the metro.