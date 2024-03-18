Mumbai: Annual Report Reveals 30 Animals in Byculla Zoo Died of Heart Attack

Mumbai: Between 1 April 2022 and 30 April 2023, 47 animals and birds died of various causes in Byculla's Veermata Jijabai Udyan, including 30 from heart attacks, according to the annual report.

Also Read | Byculla Zoo's Ambitious Plan: Fish Tunnel Aquarium Inspired by Singapore and Dubai

The zoo has 84 mammals of 13 species, including penguins, tigers, hundreds of types of birds, elephants, deer, monkeys, tarsus, pythons, etc. Between April 2022 and April 2023, 47 animals died. These include spotted deer, emus, macaque rhesus, sambar, African parrots and turtles. Of these, 30 animals died of heart disease.

We need to understand the cause of these deaths and change the environment and other activities of the park accordingly." — Godfrey Pimenta, President, Watchdog Foundation

There are some species of animals as well as bird parrots in Rani Bagh who have a possibility of having lipid or cholesterol disorders , due to which heart artery disease occurs and the risk of heart disease increases. - Sunish Subramaniam, founding member, Pause Mumbai